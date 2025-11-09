31,604 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,312.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,527 shares of company stock worth $218,129,954. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

DASH stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.66.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

