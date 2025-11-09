4,725 Shares in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 513,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 284.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

