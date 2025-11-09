4,800 Shares in STERIS plc $STE Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STE opened at $263.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

