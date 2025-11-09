5,710 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

