7,381 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after purchasing an additional 342,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
