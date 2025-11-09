8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.4857.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

8X8 Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGHT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 982,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

