908 Devices (MASS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $13.5780 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,842.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,930 shares in the company, valued at $841,016.50. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $80,593. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

