Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

