Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 643,808 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,808 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

