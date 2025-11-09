Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 175,939 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $264,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.