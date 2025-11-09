Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 11.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $73.3650. 2,477,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,212,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock valued at $148,662,354. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

