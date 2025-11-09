Agenus (AGEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $80.3870 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Agenus by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 220,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agenus by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,530 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

