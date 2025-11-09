AGF Management Ltd. Invests $13.86 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at $20,397,587.70. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $622,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 339,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,167,560.72. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

