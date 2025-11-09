Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

