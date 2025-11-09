Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

