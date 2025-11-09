Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from a hold (c-) rating to a sell (d) rating. The company traded as low as $50.21 and last traded at $49.6690, with a volume of 220641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W cut shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International Trading Down 11.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $18,985,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is -55.67%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

