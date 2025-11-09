Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.2450. 8,243,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,921,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The company had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392,805 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,400,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $35,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
