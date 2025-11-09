Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.1765.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
NYSE:BABA opened at $166.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
