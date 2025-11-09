Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 39,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.1% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 20,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average is $204.56.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

