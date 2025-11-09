Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 39,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 20,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $669,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.