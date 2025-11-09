Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $275.19 and last traded at $278.83. Approximately 34,156,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 35,952,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.75.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

