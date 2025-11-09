Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,910 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 28.2% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $614,492.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,798.38. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $8,456,208. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.