Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 16.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth about $535,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.7%

Amer Sports stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC set a $50.00 price target on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.