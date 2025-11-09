Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 804,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 894,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $477,127.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,308.64. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,587 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.1%

DRS stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

