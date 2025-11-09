Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,294 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Primo Brands by 9,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,552,000 after buying an additional 7,044,263 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $184,225,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 401.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,656,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

PRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $298,096.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770 over the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMB stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

