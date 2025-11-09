Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 7,662 Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:AAMI opened at $44.44 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 126.50%. Equities analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.69%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.