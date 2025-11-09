Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of Southern Copper are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 814 shares of company stock worth $97,512 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

