Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,725 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UiPath by 13.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in UiPath by 43.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UiPath by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $4,162,302.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,546.30. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

