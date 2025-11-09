Amalgamated Bank Takes $196,000 Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oklo by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Oklo by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

OKLO stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

