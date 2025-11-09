Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 853,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 302,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTDR stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
