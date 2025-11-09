Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

