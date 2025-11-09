Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $56.7650 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%.The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 3.9%

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Insider Activity at Ambac Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,975.58. This represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.