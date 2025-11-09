American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.7222.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $484,716.76. Following the sale, the director owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,509.32. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

