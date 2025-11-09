American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 210.2% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $368.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

