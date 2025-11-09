Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CDNS stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

