Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 10,606 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

