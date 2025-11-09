Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $310.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

