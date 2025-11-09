Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.24 and a 200-day moving average of $569.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.