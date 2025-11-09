Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $610.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.68 and a 200-day moving average of $583.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.88.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

