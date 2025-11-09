Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,303.41.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,081.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,069.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

