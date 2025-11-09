Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

