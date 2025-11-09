Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $744,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $393.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

