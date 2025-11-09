Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 39,263 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lazard alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 72.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,756,572.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $50.50 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $782.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.91 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.