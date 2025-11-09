Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,847,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,898,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $410.18 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $392.89 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

