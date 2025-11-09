Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

