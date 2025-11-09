Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 422,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after buying an additional 82,017 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 46,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. UBS Group increased their target price on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $326.94 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $386.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The firm had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $971,919.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,811,377.31. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,213. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

