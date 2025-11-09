Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,703 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Up 0.4%

GGG stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

