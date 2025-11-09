Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,085 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 136.6% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $368.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.