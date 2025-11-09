Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,547 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 412.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Crown by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788,818 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $41,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crown by 4,180.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 300,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 295,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 279,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

