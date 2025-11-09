Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after buying an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,595,000 after buying an additional 425,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 682,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,121,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,977,000 after acquiring an additional 284,943 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $106.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

